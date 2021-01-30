Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin shot at in Bihar's Saharsa

Lipi Singh, SP of Saharsa, confirmed the incident. One of the victims was critically injured in the incident and is battling for his life in a private hospital.

Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) Three unidentified assailants shot at two persons, including a relative of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Bihar's Saharsa district on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 a.m. on Saturday when Raj Kumar Singh, the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, and his aide Ali Hasan, were on their way to adjoining Madhepura district.

Raj Kumar owns three showrooms of Yamaha motorbikes in Saharsa, Madhepura and Supaul districts. He used to visit these three showrooms every day to monitor the business.

"When Raj Kumar and Ali Hasan reached at Baijnathpur Chowk near Saharsa college, three unidentified men overtook their vehicles and opened fire at them. We have vital leads of this incident and the accused will be arrested soon," SP Lipi Singh said.

The victims were immediately rescued by passersby and taken to nearby private hospital for treatment. The condition of Ali Hasan is serious.

"Prima facie its look to be a case of property dispute between Raj Kumar Singh and the assailants. However we are not ruling out the extortion angle. We are investigating all angles," an official of Saharsa police said.

