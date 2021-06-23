Sushant Singh Rajput's father moves Delhi HC challenging previous order

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Father of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, KK Singh, on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging a single-judge Bench order, which had dismissed his plea seeking an injunction against the proposed movies being made on the actor's life.



A vacation Bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Justice Jasmeet Singh adjourned the matter till June 25 and sought clarification if the movie in question has been released on June 11 or not.

Senior advocates Harish Salve and Jayant K Mehta appeared for the appellant in the matter.

Mehta, appearing for the appellant Krishna Singh, told the court that according to them the movie has not been released.

However, advocate Chander Lall, appearing for respondents told the court that the movie was released on the Over The Top (OTT) platform on June 11.

The court was hearing the plea challenging a single-judge Bench order who had dismissed his plea seeking to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.

Rajput's father had recently approached the Delhi High Court on the basis of news articles and publications regarding movies and other ventures depicting the actor's personal life, name or images or caricature or lifestyle or likeness in form of a biopic or story, the plea had stated.

The petition had added that the plaintiff and his deceased son have the right of privacy or a right to be alone under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. They have the right to safeguard their privacy, their families' privacy, and deceased persons in the family. None can publish anything whether truthful or otherwise or whether laudatory or critical about the life of Sushant Singh Rajput without the consent of Plaintiff. (ANI)

