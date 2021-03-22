Sushil Modi demands All India Judicial Service

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi has raised the issue of an All India Judicial Service on the lines of civil services like the IAS and the IPS. Modi on Monday said that this will bring reforms in the judiciary. Also, reservation for SC, ST and OBC should be implemented.

Modi said that, "An All India Judicial Service should now come into existence as it is the demand of the time."

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday in a written reply that a "properly framed" All India Judicial Service (AIJS) on the lines of other all-India services such as IAS and IPS is important to strengthen the overall justice delivery system. The service will give an opportunity for induction of suitably qualified fresh legal talent selected through a proper all-India merit selection system as well as address the issue of social inclusion by enabling suitable representation to marginalised and deprived sections of the society.

--IANS

