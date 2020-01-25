Sushil Modi gave certificate to Nitish after he became deputy Chief Minister, says Prashant Kishore

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): As Bihar assembly elections are only a few months away, the war of words between Prashant Kishore and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has begun.

On Saturday, Kishore targeted the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister tweeting, "There is no substitute to Sushil Modi in giving character certificate to people. Earlier, he used to speak on camera about Nitish Kumar, now that he has been made a deputy Chief Minister, he is giving a written certificate. His chronology is clear."

This statement from the Janata Dal (United) leader came on a video posted by Sushil Modi in 2014 in which he claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has the DNA of betraying people."Nitish is not Bihar and Bihar is not Nitish. Betraying someone is in the DNA of Nitish Kumar and it is not the DNA of Bihar. He has betrayed the mandate of people by breaking the 17-year-old alliance with the BJP. He betrayed George Fernandes, Lalu Yadav, Jitan Ram Manjhi," Sushil Modi had tweeted.The spat between the two political leaders erupted after Pavan Verma on January 21 wrote a letter to Nitish Kumar questioning him about his "political ideology" on the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.Varma had also alleged that in a private conversation, the Bihar Chief Minister spoke against the top Bharatiya Janata Party leadership and said that it is out to destroy the institutions of the country. (ANI)