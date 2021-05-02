Sushil Modi's younger brother dies of coronavirus

Patna, May 2 (IANS) Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday said that his younger brother succumbed to coronavirus in Patna on Sunday.
Ashok Kumar Modi, 65, had tested corona positive a week ago and was admitted to a private hospital here.
"My younger brother Ashok Kumar Modi (65) died due to Corona at 2.45 pm in Patna. Doctors have made all efforts but they could not save him," Modi, a BJP Rajya Sabha member, said on his official Twitter handle.
Following his death, the RJD expressed its condolences. Party spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said: "The deadly coronavirus is taking lives of people of all sections. It is not differentiating between poor and rich people. If influential persons are becoming helpless before the lethality of coronavirus, suppose what would happen to common people who are struggling for beds, oxygen and treatment in Bihar."
