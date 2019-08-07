Sushma helped Indians stuck overseas : Palaniswami

In a statement issued here on Wednesday Palaniswami expressed shock and grief. He said Sushma Swaraj was a Supreme Court advocate and a great orator, scaled great heights in politics at a very young age like becoming a minister in Haryana government, getting elected to the Lok Sabha several times and also becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Palaniswami said as the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj extended help to Indians in overseas who were in trouble and also earned the goodwill of the youth by answering queries posted in the social media.

She moved with everyone regardless of party affiliation, Palaniswami added. The DMK President M.K.Stalin in a tweet late Tuesday said that it was painful to hear the passing away of Sushma Swaraj who had scaled many heights in public life as a woman. The PMK Founder S.Ramadoss tweeted: "At a young age Sushma Swaraj's achievements were many like -- becoming a minister in Haryana at the age of 25, heading the Haryana unit of Janata Party at 27, becoming a Union Minister at 41 and also becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi." He said it is shocking to hear about her death. The Tamil Nadu President of BJP, Tamilisai Soundararajan, said Sushma Swaraj was an example for woman politicians. Soundarajan said that she always felt that Sushma Swaraj was like the head of the family.