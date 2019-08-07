Sushma put people at core of Indian diplomacy: MEA

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted: #TeamMEA mourns the sad demise of former External Affairs Minister #sushmaswaraj. Enjoying immense respect within the Ministry and outside, for her compassionate and amiable personality, she has left a lasting legacy for putting people at the core of Indian diplomacy."

Sushma Swaraj, 67, who died on Tuesday following a heart attack, has left an indelible mark with her outreach to the Indian diaspora around the world. Any call for help would be immediately responded to by Sushma Swaraj during her five years as the External Affairs Minister from 2014 to before the Narendra Modi 2.0 came to power.

One of her tweets, posted on June 7, 2017, and retweeted by a follower, went: "Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you."