Sushma Swaraj admitted to AIIMS, critical

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister (EAM) and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj was admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Tuesday following a deterioration in her health.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is accompanying Swaraj in the hospital.

Her condition is said to be critical.



Earlier today, Swaraj welcomed the revoking of Article 370 and 35A and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this move.

"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," Swaraj had tweeted.

The senior BJP leader had opted out of contesting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing ill health.

(ANI)

