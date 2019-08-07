  1. Sify.com
Sushma Swaraj passes away!

Last Updated: Wed, Aug 07, 2019 00:18 hrs
New Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj died at the AIIMS here on Tuesday night following cardiac arrest, hospital sources said. She was 67.

The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS at 10:15 PM in a critical condition and was taken to the emergency ward. However, she soon passed away, according to sources.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari and BJP Working President J.P. Nadda rushed to the hospital when the received the news.

PM Modi condoled the death of Swaraj, who was External Affairs Minister in his first government, in a series of tweets:

Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016. She had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year due to health reasons.

