Sushma Swaraj passes away!

New Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj died at the AIIMS here on Tuesday night following cardiac arrest, hospital sources said. She was 67.

Mortal remains of Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be taken from AIIMS to her Delhi residence and will be kept there tonight. https://t.co/hvxMuXg7Zg — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS at 10:15 PM in a critical condition and was taken to the emergency ward. However, she soon passed away, according to sources.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari and BJP Working President J.P. Nadda rushed to the hospital when the received the news. PM Modi condoled the death of Swaraj, who was External Affairs Minister in his first government, in a series of tweets: A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019 Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines.



She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019 An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019 I can't forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019 Sushma Ji's demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019 Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016. She had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year due to health reasons.