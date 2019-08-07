Sushma Swaraj was a towering leader: Odisha Guv

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday condoled former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's death and hailed her as a "towering leader".

"Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal condoles the sad demise of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj and conveys deep sympathy to bereaved family members and constituents. She was a towering leader and her contribution to the making of modern India will be remembered forever," a statement issued by his office read.



The statement added that upon learning of Swaraj's demise, the Governor canceled all his programs for the day and visited Jagannath temple in Puri to pray for the departed soul.

"Governor canceled all his engagements of the day and with First Lady visited Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri to pray for the soul of Swaraj to rest in peace," it read.

Sushma Swaraj, the most prominent woman face of the BJP, breathed her last on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she was cremated with full state honours in the presence of various political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and many others. (ANI)

