Sushma Swaraj was an angel to us, says U'khand family who lost son in Dubai accident

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A family residing in Rishikesh on Wednesday expressed grief on the demise of BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj, who had helped them to bring back the body of their 28-year-old son from Dubai in 2013.

Ashish Kandwal, a resident of Meera Nagar in Rishikesh, was employed with a hotel in Dubai but he succumbed to his injuries after meeting with an accident while returning home from work.Swaraj, the former foreign minister, had shared a very strong and emotional bond with the people of Uttarakhand as she had helped several families here in resolving their issues.Swaraj was elected as a member of Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand from April 3, 2000 to April 2, 2006. During her tenure, she had worked for the development of the state and is also credited for gifting the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to Rishikesh.For Kandwal's family, she was no less than an 'angel' as it was due to her efforts that they were able to perform the last rites of their son.Recalling the dreadful incident when he was informed that his son had died, the desolate father Mohan Lal Kandwal, a retired Army officer, told ANI: "We were unable to bring back our son's body home to perform his last rites. There were financial strains too but Sushma ji came as an angel in our difficult times. His body was flown to the country within 13 days of his passing away.""She was the voice of common people like us. We are grateful to her for supporting us in the most dreadful times. Today, we have lost a tall leader and the most dignified politician, who always stood for the common man," he added.He concluded saying her death is a big loss to Uttarakhand. (ANI)