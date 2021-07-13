Suspect dead, 2 cops injured following shooting at mall near US city of Baltimore

Baltimore [US], July 13 (ANI/Xinhua): A suspect was dead and two police officers were injured following a shooting Tuesday morning at a mall near Baltimore, the US state of Maryland, the Baltimore County Police Department (BCoPD) said.



Just after 8:00 a.m, police were called to the scene at Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, an unincorporated community just outside the city of Baltimore, after reports of two U.S. Marshals being shot, BCoPD said in a release.

The injured officers, later identified as members of the Baltimore Police Department's Warrant Apprehension Task Force, suffered gunshot wounds at the time when police arrived at the scene. They were taken to an area hospital, being treated for non-life threatening injures, according to the release.

"The suspect involved in this morning's shooting outside Security Square Mall is deceased," BCoPD said in a tweet sent just after 10:00 a.m., adding in the release that the suspect suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The release said an investigation into the shooting remained active and open, and that Baltimore County Homicide detectives remained outside the mall as the investigation continued. (ANI/Xinhua)

