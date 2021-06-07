Suspect detained after gunshot near California university campus

The shooting near the campus of the Azusa Pacific University in the City of Azusa, Los Angeles County, took place reportedly at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Los Angeles, June 7 (IANS) A suspect was taken into custody by police after a reported gunshot near a university campus in the US state of California, authorities said.

The suspect fired shots into the air and once fired at the car of a university janitor who was driving to work, according to KABC-TV, an ABC owned-and-operated television station located in Los Angeles.

Azusa police, with help from a helicopter, searched for the suspect in the area, and eventually found him.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with officers before he was arrested, the TV station reported.

The university tweeted that there was an "active gun shot activity" near its campus and urged the public to "shelter in place, stay indoors, and away from windows".

Around two hours later, the university said the police emergency near its campus had been stabilised and the suspect had been taken into custody by the Azusa police department.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The motive of the shooting and the suspect's information have not been released.

