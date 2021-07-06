Suspect in 'community dog' shooting gets police notice

Following a complaint registered after the incident, the police have summoned the suspect, Anil Soans, to appear for the investigation.

The shocking incident, which made national news, had taken place on July 1 near Shivbagh New Road in Kadri.

Mangaluru, July 6 (IANS) The local police have issued a notice to the suspect to appear for the investigations into the shooting of a 'community dog'.

The complainant, Suma R. Nayak, who runs Animal Care Trust, mentioned Soans's name and urged the police to punish the guilty. Stray dogs confined to a particular area, and familiar with the local residents, are known as 'community dogs'.

The suspect will be questioned on why he had to shoot at the community dog. After considering his explanation, action will be initiated against the accused, the police said.

After noticing the community dog lying on the roadside with a bullet shot, local residents had informed Animal Care Trust. Later, an air gun pellet was recovered from the animal's body.

The police have registered a case under the Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc. of any value or any animal of the value of Rs 50) of the IPC and under Section 11(1)(L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

mka / srb