'Suspected' Afghan national with Aadhaar brought to Kochi

Abbas Khan, claiming to be from Assam has been working as a casual worker at the Cochin Shipyard for more than a year and has an Aadhaar Card.

Kochi, July 21 (IANS) A 23-year-old suspected Afghan national, who was taken into custody by the Ernakulam South police from Kolkata, has been brought to the Kerala city here, said the police.

His close family members have also been living in Kochi. It was only after a tiff with his uncle, that his Afghan identity was revealed. Khan's mother though an Assamese, is now in Afghanistan.

However, by the time the police intervened and found out the truth that Khan has acquired an Aadhaar card using fake documents, the suspect had slipped out of Kerala.

Later the police traced him to Kolkata and a team of police from here went there and took him into custody.

"He has been brought by us from there and the probe has begun. He is presently in judicial custody," said the police official attached to the South Police Station.

