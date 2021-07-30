Suspected drone activity spotted at three places in J-K's Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday informed that suspected drones were spotted at three different places in the Samba district.



While speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba Rajesh Sharma said, "Drone activities were suspected at three different areas of Samba district, last night."

The Border Security Force (BSF) also issued a statement that said, "Some unidentified lights were seen in the sky near the international border in the Samba sector. Few rounds were fired on it and the lights disappeared."

Earlier on July 16, a drone that was operating around the Jammu Air Base was picked up by the radars of the anti-drone system deployed by the National Security Guard (NSG) there.

The NSG had deployed an anti-drone system in the city after a drone attack took place on the Jammu air base last month.

The Air Force has also taken measures to prevent any such attack in Jammu and other important airbases across the country. It has also taken strict measures to address threats from small drones.

After the Jammu attack, the number of drone sightings has gone up drastically and there have been several instances where the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) troops at the border have fired at them. (ANI)

