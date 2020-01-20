Suspected ISI agent arrested in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): A suspected Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) agent was arrested in Varanasi on Monday in a joint operation by the Military intelligence unit and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS).

23-year-old Rashid Ahmed, who is a resident of Chittupur, is accused of sending pictures and videos of Army bases to ISI handlers in Pakistan through his mobile phone, as per a release by Uttar Pradesh police.



Ahmed had visited Pakistan twice in the past and had met ISI handlers during these visits.

He has been arrested under section 123 of the Indian Penal Code and is being questioned by the ATS. (ANI)

