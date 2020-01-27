Suspecting coronavirus, 3 people hospitalised in Hyderabad

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): At least three people from Hyderabad who returned from China have been hospitalised on the suspicion that they have been infected with the novel coronavirus, doctors at a government hospital here said.

"We have got three patients admitted to the hospital. As of now, no symptoms of coronavirus have been found," Dr Shankar, Superintendent, Government Fever Hospital told ANI.



The Ministry of Health has strengthened vigil at Panitanki (West Bengal) entry point from Nepal after the neighbouring country confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

"We are on high vigil in districts bordering Nepal. We have strengthened vigil at Panitanki (West Bengal) entry point from Nepal," said the Ministry of Health.

On Sunday, a total of 29,707 passengers from 137 flights were screened in India and the country has remained coronavirus free so far.

Coronaviruses (nCoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. (ANI)

The Ministry of Health has strengthened vigil at Panitanki (West Bengal) entry point from Nepal after the neighbouring country confirmed its first case of coronavirus."We are on high vigil in districts bordering Nepal. We have strengthened vigil at Panitanki (West Bengal) entry point from Nepal," said the Ministry of Health.On Sunday, a total of 29,707 passengers from 137 flights were screened in India and the country has remained coronavirus free so far.Coronaviruses (nCoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. (ANI)