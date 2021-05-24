Suspects in attack on ex-Maldives Prez test Covid positive

Responding to a question by MP Ahmed Saleem during a ministerial session here earlier in the day, Abdulla said: "Due to the pandemic, all four men arrested have tested positive. And a large number of officers in the team have tested positive."

Male, May 24 (IANS) Four suspects who have been arrested in connection to an attack on former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed, have tested positive for Covid-19, Home Minister Imran Abdulla said on Monday.

Abdulla said that he was satisfied with the progress of the investigations, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said that 450 police officers were involved in the operation as well as a special committee and special envoy.

Nasheed and five others were injured by a remote controlled improvised explosive device on May 6.

The former leader received multiple life saving surgeries at the ADK Hospital in Male, after which he was transferred to Germany for recovery.

Police hace treated the attack as an act of terrorism.

--IANS

ksk/