Suspended Bihar BJP MLC takes part in virtual party meeting

The virtual meeting was organized on Tuesday evening and Pandey himself uploaded the photograph of the meeting on social media platforms. Besides Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP state organization head Nagendra Ji and many other ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, district presidents, district in-charges, assembly constituency in-charges participated in the meeting.

Patna, June 16 (IANS) BJP MLC Tunna Ji Pandey who was suspended by the party in the first week of June for criticising Nitish Kumar, participated in a virtual meeting of the party chaired by state president Sanjay Jaiswal.

Tunna Ji Pandey uploaded the photographs tagging Sanjay Jaiswal and wrote: "Today I participated in BJP virtual meeting and interacted with state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal."

The fight between the BJP MLC and the JDU started on June 1 after the former tweeted that Nitish Kumar is the circumstantial CM. The people of Bihar had given the mandate to Tejashwi Yadav. He had stolen the mandate using government machinery during the assembly election and became chief minister of Bihar, he had said.

He added that he is not afraid of Nitish Kumar and stands by his statement.

After his tweet, the JDU strongly objected to that statement and asked the BJP to take action against Pandey.

Jaiswal then pulled up Pandey for having spoken "in violation of party discipline", and handed him a show cause notice.

On June 4, Sanjay Jaiswal suspended Pandey for his remark against CM Nitish Kumar.

When asked about the participation of Tunna Ji Pandey in the party meeting, Jaiswal said that the matter is pending with the disciplinary committee.

