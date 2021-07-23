Suspension motion against Trinamool MP Sen

Sen was seen on national television on Thursday snatching a report right out of the IT Minister's hand while he was still reading it, and then tearing it apart and before blowing the shredded pieces into the air

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Minister of State V. Muraleedharan on Friday moved a suspension motion against Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen for remaining part of the session of the day after he was involved in alleged unparliamentary behaviour a day ago.

Sen's party colleague Sukhendu Shekhar Roy raised the point of order that it was not in the list of business.

However, the Chair said he has allowed it at the start of the proceedings, when Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said: "I am deeply distressed by the course of events in House. Unfortunately, proceedings of the House hit a new low with papers being snatched from the Minister and torn into pieces."

Another West Bengal MP, Derek O'Brien, said that after the house was adjourned there was hooliganism from the Ministers on Thursday. Following the pandemonium the house was adjourned till 12.

Earlier on Friday, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, Deputy leader of the House Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan met Naidu.

On Thursday, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was reading a statement on the Pegasus snooping row when Trinamool Congress MPs snatched the report from his hands and tore it into pieces on the floor of the Rajya Sabha.

Journalist-turned-MP Swapan Dasgupta said: "Some of the TMC MPs took the paper from the hands of the Minister and tore it. "This is unacceptable."

