Suspension of UP IPS officer revoked after a year

The officer was posted as Senior Superintendent of Police Gautam Buddha Nagar at the time of the incident.

Lucknow, March 5 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government has revoked the suspension of IPS Vaibhav Krishna, who was suspended on January 9 last year after his explicit video calling and exchange of messages went viral on social media.

The state home department confirmed on Thursday night that his suspension has been revoked.

The officer had also made allegations of taking money for transfer-postings in important districts against five serving IPS officers in the state.

Of the five IPS officers, three were given clean chit by the special investigation team formed by the government to probe the charges.

The SIT had, however, recommended action against two IPS officers Ajay Pal Sharma and Himanshu Kumar.

Later, an FIR was lodged by the Vigilance establishment against them.

Seen as an upright officer, Vaibhav Krishna was the first to unearth the Rs 4,000 crore Bike Bot scam and had arrested Sanjay Bhati, the owner of Garvit Innovators Promoters Limited (GIPL).

The first FIR in connection with the Bike Bot scam was registered during Krishna's stint as SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar.

He also ran an intensive crackdown against mafias during his stint as SSP in Ghaziabad, Etawah and Barabanki districts.

