    Bag containing suspicious material found at IGI T3, CISF takes custody

Bag containing suspicious material found at IGI T3, CISF takes custody

Last Updated: Fri, Nov 01, 2019 11:04 hrs

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) A Delhi Police official on Friday said a suspicious-looking bag has been found at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 terminal earlier in the day. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on duty at the terminal has taken it in custody.

Sniffer dogs have indicated that the bag could be containing highly explosive substance, the top officer confirmed, following which due measures have been taken to ascertain the nature of the danger contained in the bag.

The bag has been removed from the spot and put in a coolant, and it will stay there for the next 24 hours before the team checks its content.

