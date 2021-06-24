Suspicious bag found in Srinagar's Lasjan bypass area

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 (ANI): A suspicious bag, which triggered a bomb scare, was found in the Lasjan bypass area in Srinagar on Thursday morning.



According to the bomb disposal squad, the bag was empty.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, a terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) was killed in an encounter with the police in orchards of the Shirmal area of Shopian.

The terrorist identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat was active since September 2020 and was involved in several terror crime cases, said the police in an official statement. A joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 44RR, and 178Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Shirmal area.

As per the police, he was given the opportunity to surrender, however, he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which retaliated leading to an encounter. Arms and ammunition including one pistol with magazine, one grenade, and other incriminating materials were recovered from the encounter site. (ANI)

