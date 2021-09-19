Suspicious movement detected along LoC in J-K's Uri

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): A suspicious movement was detected along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri area of Baramulla district on the intervening night of September 18-19, according to the PRO Defence, Srinagar.



However, the exact area where the suspicious movement took place in Uri is still not known. The PRO Defence of Srinagar is searching for the area.

"A search of the area is under progress," PRO Defence, Srinagar said.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a police team in Noor Bagh area of Srinagar was attacked by terrorists on Saturday.

"A team of Police while laying cordon came under fire from terrorists in Noor Bagh, Srinagar. Terrorists fled the scene -1 pistol and 1 AK 47 recovered. Reinforcement of Police and CRPF expanded the cordoned area. Search underway," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to J-K police, terrorists fled after firing and dropped their weapons.

A labourer was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the Nehama area Kulgam district on Friday.(ANI)

