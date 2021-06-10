Suu Kyi charged with corruption: State media

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Myanmar found evidence that the 75-year-old committed "corruption using her rank", dpa news agency quoted the state-affiliated daily, Global New Light of Myanmar as saying in a report.

Nay Pyi Taw, June 10 (IANS) Myanmar's ousted de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with corruption, the state media reported on Thursday.

The accusations include illegally accepting $600,000 and several kilograms of gold, as well as misusing land.

Suu Kyi's lawyer described the accusations as "absurd" and "groundless".

"I've never met any statesman more honest and incorruptible as Aung San Suu Kyi," Khin Maung Zaw, the head of her defence team, told dpa news agency.

Corruption is punishable by up to 15 years in prison in Myanmar, which has seen widespread unrest since a military coup in February.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has been under house arrest since the coup on February 1 - as she was for years under the previous military dictatorship.

The judiciary has already charged her with half a dozen offences, including violating foreign trade laws, violating coronavirus measures and inciting sedition.

The sedition charge is the most serious she faces.

It is suspected that the junta wants to use the proceedings to keep the popular former head of government out of politics permanently.

Myanmar has been plunged into chaos and violence since the coup.

The military suppresses all resistance with brutal force.

According to estimates by the prisoners' aid organization AAPP, at least 858 people have been killed.

Almost 6,000 have been arrested.

--IANS

ksk/