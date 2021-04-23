SUV-bizman murder cases: NIA nabs 3rd crime branch cop

Mane, who was subjected to a tough grilling on Thursday, is suspected to have helped the arrested-suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze and others, pointing to his involvement in these cases.

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested a Mumbai Police Crime Branch inspector Sunil Mane in connection with the twin cases of a SUV planted near the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran's murder, official sources said.

He will be produced before a Special NIA Court later in the day, along with the other two arrested cops, Vaze and Riyazuddin Kaji - whose remand will end on Friday.

Mane becomes the third Crime Branch official after Vaze and Kaji to be arrested in these cases in the past two months.

On February 25, a Scorpio SUV with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter was recovered near Antilia, the home of the Ambanis, and on March 5, Hiran's body was fished out of the wetlands in the Thane Creek.

Two others - convicted ex-cop Vinayak Shinde and a cricket bookie Naresh Gor - were also arrested in these cases which created a national sensation.

Later, the government effected a major shakeup in the police force which saw the transfer of then Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh as Commandant General, state Home Guards, while IPS officer Hemant Nagrale replacing him as city police chief.

--IANS

qn/skp/