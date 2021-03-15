SUV case: Arrested Mumbai cop Vaze suspended again

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Mumbai Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze -- arrested in connection with the case pertaining to an abandoned SUV near the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani -- was suspended from service for the second time in about 17 years, official sources said here on Monday.

The suspension order was issued by the Mumbai Police headquarters, a day after Vaze was sent to the custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA) till March 25.