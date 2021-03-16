SUV case: Give CDR to investigators, Congress to Fadnavis

State Congress General Secretary and Spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that the BJP has openly stated in the Maharashtra Assembly last week that he is in possession of the CDR pertaining to the abandoned SUV with gelatin sticks and threat letter found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday called upon Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis to hand over the Call Detail Record (CDR) to the police or investigating agencies.

"The Hon' Leader of Opposition, who has also been a former Chief minister, should exercise his constitutional responsibilities and hand over the CDR to the investigators and help book the culprits," Sawant appealed.

He pointed out that since it is illegal to get anybody's CDR, it becomes Fadnavis' duty to disclose the sources from where he acquired it to the investigating agencies, and then they would probe further in the matter.

On March 9, during the Budget Session, Fadnavis had said he was in possession of the CDR and dared the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to investigate him, even as House went into a turmoil.

Later, to demands by the government side that he should hand over the potential evidence to the investigators, Fadnavis retorted that if he was required to help the government, then what is the government supposed to do.

Sawant said that in a democracy, the Constitution is supreme and the rule of law and justice are equal for all, including Fadnavis.

"Hence, it is incumbent upon him should provide the CDR or all information pertaining to this case to the probe agencies and set a right example," exhorted Sawant.

The SUV case has snowballed into a major political issue with the arrest and suspension of controversial probe official, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze this week.

Amid the political tug-of-war between the MVA-BJP, the SUV case and the subsequent mystery death of a Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren on March 5, are now being probed by the National Investigation Agency and Maharashtra's Anti Terrorism Squad.

--IANS

qn/in