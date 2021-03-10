SUV case: Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze shunted from Crime Branch

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) A day after Vimla M. Hiren, the widow of slain Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren pointed an accusing finger at Mumbai Crime Branch officer Sachin Vaze, the government has transferred him, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Wednesday.

"Assistant Police Inspector (API) Vaze is currently serving with the Crime Branch... We have decided to remove him from there to another department," Deshmukh said.