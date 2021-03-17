SUV case: Mumbai Police chief shunted, Nagrale new CP

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) In a huge fallout of the mystery SUV case, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday shunted out Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh and replaced him with current Director-General of Police Hemant Nagrale, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced.

Senior IPS officer Rajnish Sheth has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of DGP, while Singh will be posted as head of the Home Guards.