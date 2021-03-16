SUV case: NIA seize Mercedes driven by Mumbai cop Vaze

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Moving ahead in the SUV case probe, the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday evening seized a black colour Mercedes Benz which it said was used by arrested Mumbai police official Sachin Vaze.

Inspector General, NIA, Anil Shukla said the agency also recovered the number plate of the stolen SUV Scorpio, which was parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note.