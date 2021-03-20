SUV case: NIA team recreates crime scene near Antilia

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) early Saturday attempted to "recreate" the crime scene in which an SUV (Scorpio) with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note was parked near the Antilia, the home of top industrialist Mukesh Ambani, officials said.

The NIA ferried arrested Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze -- currently in its custody till March 25 -- to the spot and tried to play out the crime scene, as it could have happened, around half a km away from the Antilia.