SUV near Ambani home: 'Don't politicize Hiren's death'

Interacting with mediapersons, he said unraveling the truth behind the intriguing death of Hiren was critical for the "image and prestige" of the MVA government.

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Terming the mystery death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren as "unfortunate", Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said it would be wrong to politicize it and point accusing fingers at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Hiren shot into the limelight after his stolen SUV, a Scorpio, was found parked suspiciously outside Antilia, the lavish multistoried home of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani, on February 25, in south Mumbai.

The police later recovered 20 gelatin sticks and a purported typewritten threat letter, creating a sensation in the country's corporate and political circles.

"It will be wrong to politicize the (Hiren's) death and put the government in the dock Doubts are being raised whether his death was a suicide or a murder. The police are investigating. He was also an important witness in the (SUV) case," Raut said.

He also called upon the home department to find the truth about Hiren's death at the earliest and urged the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have faith in the police probe.

"The Home Minister has already handed over the case to the Anti Terrorist Squad There's no need for transferring it to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)," Raut stated.

Hours after Hiren's autopsy was completed but the report and doctors' opinion kept in 'reserve', his family demanded that the post-mortem report and the video-recording of the procedure must be made public.

An ATS team on Saturday morning visited the marshes adjacent to the Thane Creek near Mumbai from where the body of Hiren - an expert swimmer - was fished out on Friday morning.

ATS sleuths and Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Avinash Ambure, and several BJP leaders visited the family at their residence in Vikas Palms society in Charai where the police have deployed tight security since early Saturday morning.

The Naupada Police on Friday lodged an accident death report even as further probe by the ATS is underway as the sensitive case sparked off a political row.

