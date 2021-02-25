SUV with suspected explosives found outside Mukesh Ambani's home

Top police officers have rushed to the spot for investigation, and the entire area has been cordoned off. Further investigations are underway.

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Mumbai Police went into a tizzy after an SUV filled with suspected explosives was detected outside Antilia, the lavish multi-storied home of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, here on Thursday evening, officials said.

A police dog squad, explosive experts and others are inspecting the SUV in which the suspected explosives were stored.

Minister of State for Home, Shambhuraj Desai, told mediapersons that he has instructed the top police officers to probe the matter thoroughly and ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

He added that if required, the government would enhance the security at the building and also around the Ambani family.

Desai declined to comment on media speculation that the suspected explosive materials were gelatin sticks and said the police probe will reveal the details.

