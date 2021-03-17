Suvendu Adhikari accuses TMC of appeasement politics, says 'Pro-Pakistanis will get an answer on May 2'

Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], March 17 (ANI): Slamming the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for practising appeasement politics in the poll-bound West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said the "pro-Pakistanis" will get an answer on May 2.



"BJP government is coming to Bengal on May 2. Pakistan ke logo ka hisab hoga on May 2. They live in India but celebrate when Pakistan wins a match," Adhikari said while referring to the TMC's appeasement politics towards minorities at a rally in Nandigram.

He further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the abrogation of article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. "My mother sounded shankh on the day of bhoomi pujan of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple," added Adhikari.

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee is seeking votes on the sympathy of her injured leg. She completely distorted the Saraswati mantra and Chandipath."

Adhikari's comment comes in the backdrop of Banerjee's poll campaign at Nandigram earlier this month where she recited verses of Chandipath.

"Those who are talking about 70:30 ratio should know that I read 'Chandi path' every morning before leaving home. I am the daughter of a Hindu family. Do not dare to play the Hindu card with me. I challenge them to have a competition with me in 'Chandipath'," Banerjee had said while addressing a public meeting in Nandigram where she is contesting against her aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari.

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest of West Bengal elections with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined BJP in December last year. Adhikari had earlier said that BJP will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

The polling in Nandigram will take place on April 1, in the second phase of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

