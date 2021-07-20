Suvendu Adhikari booked for call details access claims

A suo moto case has been registered at the Tamluk police station for his remark against the SP of East Midnapore, Amarnath K.

Kolkata, July 20 (IANS) In the middle of the Pegasus snoogate row, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has been booked by the police for his remark on the matter made during a rally in East Midnapore on Monday.

The case has been registered under various provisions of the National Disaster Management Act and the Official Secrets Act.

Asking the IPS officer to tread with caution, Adhikari had said: "A young boy has come as SP here, Amarnath K. I know all that he is up to, I am a veteran player. I want to tell him that you are a central cadre officer so don't indulge in anything for which you may get posted in Anantnag or Baramulla in Kashmir."

"I've each and every call record, phone number of all those who call you from the 'nephew's' (Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee) office. If you have the state government with you, we have the Central government with us," Adhikari had said while addressing BJP workers near the SP's office in Tamluk on Monday.

The remarks came at a time when the state government has opened up several cases against Adhikari, including an investigation into the mysterious death of his personal security guard in 2018 and his alleged involvement in a tarpaulin theft case.

"You cannot stop nationalist forces in the district by slapping false cases... I am moving for CBI investigation into the role of IO, OC and the SP. No one, be it Chotimoni or Pishimoni, will be able to save you," the Nandigram BJP MLA said, in a veiled attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Immediately after the remark, the Trinamool Congress jumped into the fray and demanded Adhikari's arrest. They even said that Adhikari's remarks are enough to prove that the Central government is involved in the phone-tapping of prominent personalities in the country.

Meanwhile, Trinamool's state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has sought an inquiry into the claims made by Adhikari.

"The LOP ('Limitless Opportunist') has openly told the police that he has the call list of our leader's office, including recordings. This is an evidence of eavesdropping on phone. @MamataOfficial ,@abhishekaitc Request to immediately start an investigation and bring the whole conspiracy to light through his custody interrogation," Ghosh tweeted.

--IANS

sbg/arm