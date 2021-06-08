Suvendu Adhikari meets Shah in Delhi, discusses violence in Bengal

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the alleged violence against BJP workers in the state.



Adhikary arrived in the national capital late on Monday night.

According to sources, Adhikari will also meet several union ministers and BJP leaders later on Tuesday. He is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Last week, Suvendu Adhikari submitted a representation about post-poll retributive violence to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Several incidents of violence after the declaration of the state's Assembly poll results have been reported.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that several of its party workers have been killed in the violence. However, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has denied the allegations.

The state government, on May 25, had informed the Supreme Court that three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of two BJP workers in post-election violence on May 2 in the state. (ANI)