Suvendu Adhikari visits local BJP leader in Hooghly whose son died in lightning strike

Hoogly (West Bengal) [India], June 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited the local leader Mangala Sardar of Chuadang, whose son died in the recent lightning strike in West Bengal's Hooghly district.



Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader informed that he handed over Rs 2 lakhs to Mangala Devi for immediate relief.

"Today visited BJP leader Mangala Sardar of Chuadanga; Khanakul. Her son Abhijit died recently due to a lightning strike. Assured the poor SC family, that I will bear all the expenses of his children's education. Also handed over Rs 2 lakhs to Mangala Devi for immediate relief," Adhikari tweeted.

As per reports, more than 20 people were killed in lightning strikes in three southern districts of the state, as per the West Bengal State disaster management authority. Murshidabad, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur district were among those affected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also condoled the loss of lives due to lightning in different parts of West Bengal and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who were killed. (ANI)

