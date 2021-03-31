Suvendu Adhikari will defeat Mamata Banerjee: JP Nadda

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) A day before the second phase of polling in West Bengal, the BJP on Wednesday intensified its attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the Trinamool Congress supremo will lose from Nandigram, where she is pitted against her once close aide turned adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

Polling in Nandigram will be held on Thursday during the second phase of polling in the eastern state.

Leading the attack against Banerjee, BJP national President J.P. Nadda said, "Who came from Bhowanipore to Nandigram to contest the polls? If the Chief Minister comes to fight a minister, who's the bigger leader? Suvenduji has accepted the challenge and will defeat her in Nandigram. The people of Nandigram will send out a message of delivering a Trinamool-free West Bengal."

The BJP also claimed that Banerjee has been camping in Nandigram sensing defeat.

West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya tweeted, "There are 30 seats in phase two of Bengal polls but Mamata Banerjee has not been able to get out of Nandigram for the last three days. Despite her apparent nervousness and staying put in the constituency, ignoring other seats going to polls, she is losing. The BJP will sweep phase two."

--IANS

ssb/arm