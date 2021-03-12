Suvendu got hit before Didi in 2006-07, no doubt BJP will form govt: Pradhan over attack on Mamata

Haldia (West Bengal) [India], March 12 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday hit back at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she claimed an injury in Nandigram, saying before her, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari was hit by lathis.



"Two days ago, Didi (Banerjee) said 'I had been lathi-charged in Nandigram'. But it was Suvendu bhai who first got hit and fought in 2006-2007 (for the land acquisition movement). There is no doubt that on May 2, the BJP will form the government," he said while addressing an event in Haldia.

He further said that the Haldia region had a lot of potentials to provide employment for the youths in the state, but Mamata Banerjee's government was unable to accomplish this.

"The Government of India wants a change in Bengal to begin from Nandigram and Haldia. This area has the strength to provide jobs for youngsters from all over the state, but Didi's government has not been able to bring this in the last 10 years," he said.

"This is why, in the coming elections, I believe that the people will give the lotus (BJP party symbol) a victory," the minister added, urging people to vote for BJP's Nandigram candidate, Suvendu Adhikari.

Later in the day, Adhikari filed his nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming polls, the same seat that will be contested by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of the state will end on May 30 this year.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)