Suvendu, Rajib shown black flags in Baruipur

Both Adhikari and Banerjee joined the BJP from Trinamool Congress ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. While Adhikari was in-charge of the state transport and irrigation department, Banerjee was the minister of forest department in the state.

Kolkata, Feb 2 (IANS) Two recently inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee were shown black flags on their way to a rally in South 24-Parganas Baruipur on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Padmapukur area at Baruipur when the duo was on its way to attend a mega rally of the BJP. A section of Trinamool activists peacefully showed black flags to them without disrupting the convoy, the police said.

"The Trinamool Congress has become politically bankrupt. Their workers are frustrated now and that is why they are showing black flags. Trinamool Congress has finished," Banerjee said at the rally.

After the political programme, both Adhikari and Banerjee left for the national capital to attend an urgent meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah. BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh and Mukul Roy also went for the meeting.

--IANS

sbn/ash