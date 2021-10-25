SW monsoon withdrawal completed from entire country: IMD

"In view of significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country today. Simultaneously, with the setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the northeast monsoon rains has commenced over extreme south peninsular India," the IMD said in a statement here.

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the entire country is complete and simultaneously, the northeast monsoon rains commenced over extreme south peninsular India on Monday.

Comparison of date of withdrawal of southwest monsoon 2021 from the entire country with its historical date for the period of 1975-2020 shows that this year's date is the fifth most delayed monsoon withdrawal (on or after October 25) during 1975-2021.

Interestingly, out of these seven years, during recent years of 2010-2021, for five years, viz. 2010, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021, there was late withdrawal (October 25 or later).

Last week, the IMD had announced that complete withdrawal of SW monsoon was likely to take place on October 26.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood by Tuesday. It is likely to move westwards and therefore, under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over central parts of south Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry, and Karaikal till October 29, over Kerala and Mahe till October 27, over south interior Karnataka on Tuesday, and over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema on October 28 and 29.

