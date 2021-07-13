SW Railway begins development of heritage stations in K'taka

Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, laid foundation stone for restoration of Doddajala Station as Heritage Railway Station, as part of the grand plan.

Bengaluru, July 13 (IANS) South-Western Railway, Bengaluru Division has begun to give shape to its grand plan of developing four of the oldest railway stations surrounding Bengaluru as heritage stations.

The Division had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage) on Feb 25 in this regard.

The MoU seeks to restore and preserve Heritage Railway stations at Doddajala, Devanahalli, Avatihalli and Nandi Halt based on different themes related to history and culture.

An Art centre-cum-cultural centre-cum conventional centre will be developed at Doddajala, while at Devanahalli, Interpretation Centre for monuments and History and Cafe or Snack counter will be set up.

A Silk Museum and Resource Centre along with a Park, with appropriate tree plantation and landscaping will be made at Avathihalli, a Rail Museum, Cafe, Restaurant, Cultural performance Centre, Pop-up weekend crafts Markets, Interpretation Centre, Open Air Theater and Amphitheater will be provided at Nandi Halt Station.

This is region's one of the oldest railway lines. These buildings are quaint examples of colonial style architecture located in picturesque stretches. The line, in meter gauge, became operational in August 1915.

The works will be undertaken in two stages. In the first stage, INTACH will undertake the renovation, restoration and preservation of the station buildings in consultation with railways and identify the partners under CSR for funding the initiative.

In the second stage, ways and means of sustainable maintenance of preserved and restored buildings will be developed by creating additional amenities at the stations and surroundings.

This is the first initiative in south western railway where the restoration project is being taken up under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway has chalked out plans to restore and preserve its station buildings in order to enhance their heritage value, the foundation stone ceremony was held at Doddajala station on July 12.

