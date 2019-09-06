Swachh Bharat Mission becomes every Indian's campaign, Kovind says

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that 'Swachh Bharat Mission' has become a campaign of every Indian as people had taken up the task of cleanliness as their own responsibility.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Jal Shakti Ministry here, President Kovind said that the biggest feature of the cleanliness mission is that it has become a campaign of every Indian, and just that of the government.

"Everyone has taken up the task of cleanliness as their own responsibility," he said during his address at the Swachh Mahotsav.He said India has achieved cleanliness targets in 2019, 11 years ahead of the deadline set by the United Nations to achieve Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. "It is a matter of pride for us and every citizen of the country deserves appreciation for this achievement," Kovind said.Kovind said that a new awareness has emerged in our society through Swachhta Abhiyan. "We have to pay attention to the maintenance of the facilities set up during the first phase. For this, we have to imbibe the culture of cleanliness more deeply," the President said.He said that providing clean drinking water also comes under the purview of sanitation and asserted that cleanliness is an essential condition for the success of 'Jal Jeevan Mission'.On the occasion, the President presented the Swachh Bharat Awards in various categories and received the Swachh Bharat Mission's Book on Behavior Change Communication from Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (ANI)