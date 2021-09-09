Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2021 launched

The DDWS will undertake Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2021 countrywide to support acceleration of Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus interventions and increase momentum for improving ODF Sustainability as well as Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) activities across the villages in the country.

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) The Centre's ambitious Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2021 under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase -II (SBM(G)) was launched by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) on Thursday.

DDWS had commissioned Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) in 2018 and 2019 too.

Presiding over the e-launch, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Ministry, Prahlad Singh Patel said, "Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his strong will power, India achieved the massive challenge of ODF declaration of all villages in mission mode in five years (2014-19). The 75th anniversary celebration of India's Independence or Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has started this year with the symbolic Dandi Yatra. The greatest Swachhata Ambassador ever, Mahatma Gandhi, said that cleanliness is more important than freedom highlighting its significance in our lives."

"The vision of Prime Minister made the unbelievable task of triggering behaviour change for ending open defecation leading to construction of over 10 crore toilets and achievement of Open Defecation Free (ODF) India. The vision further led to Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for addressing water security. As Swachhata is an eternal journey, the Phase II of SBM (G) aims at achieving the goal of comprehensive cleanliness or 'Sampoorna Swachhata' by addressing ODF Sustainability and SLWM issues," he said.

The event was attended by Secretary, Jal Shakti Ministry, Pankaj Kumar; Additional Secretary, DDWS, Arun Baroka and other DDWS officials.

--IANS

niv/rs