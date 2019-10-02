Swachhta has become habit of people, says Naqvi on Swachh Bharat

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday recalled Gandhi's visions about 'Swachh Bharat' while outlining that it has been realised in the country with the continued efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I give my best wishes to the Indian citizens on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had administered the oath of Swachh Bharat and Swasth Bharat to the nation in 2014, and today Swachhta has become a habit of the people. Today the whole world appreciates India. Prime Minister has taken forward the mission of Swachhta of Mahatma with complete dedication and success," Naqvi told ANI.



Commenting on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on National Registers of Citizens (NRC)'s implementation in West Bengal, Naqvi reiterated that the citizens who are staying in the country legally, need not panic.

"Some people are trying to create confusion and develop fear among the public for their own political motives," he added.

Shah on Tuesday during a seminar in West Bengal asserted that no "intruder" will be allowed to stay in the country while refugees belonging to Hindu and some other religions will be given citizenship, and the BJP-led government will bring NRC after Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed in Parliament. (ANI)

