Swami Chinmayanand arrested in sexual harassment case

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Chinmayanand was arrested in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a UP law student.

"Chinmayanand was arrested from his residence. His health was critical. He was under observation of doctors at his home. I am his advocate, but even I am not being allowed to meet him... He should have been served notice. But nothing like this has been done," said Pooja Singh, lawyer of Chinmayanand.



After his arrest, Chinmayanand was brought to a hospital here for a medical check-up.

"SIT had brought him here for a routine check-up," a doctor at the hospital said.

The SIT in this regard was formed on the directions of the Supreme Court in the first week of September to investigate the case. The team is led by an Inspector General-rank officer and is assisted by a Superintendent of Police (SP).

The law student had gone missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on social media.

The woman was produced before the top court on August 30 after she was found in Rajasthan. (ANI)

