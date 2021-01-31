Swamitva Yojana: UP begins survey of houses in rural areas

The scheme, launched for the first time since Independence by the Central government, seeks to provide ownership to the real owners of the houses built in the rural areas.

For the effective implementation of the scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the Yogi government has already started the survey in the 75 districts of the entire state.

Initially, a survey has been started in 20 villages of every district and on the lines of 'Khatauni' (land record), a 'Gharauni' (house record) will be prepared by using modern technology, including use of drones for the survey.

The scheme will be quite beneficial for the rural population as there are long pending property disputes in villages and once they end, they can easily avail bank loans.

In the first phase, after conducting the survey of all existing houses, its actual area, etc., the list of owners of the houses will be prepared.

After this, the ownership will be declared after disposing of all the objections. Besides this, the numbering of all the houses will also be done.

The records of agricultural land, gram sabha, barren land, etc., of the villages are already with the revenue department and for the ownership of the agricultural land, a 'Khasra Khatuni' is prepared.

However, there is no documentary evidence of the ownership of the houses constructed in the rural population and whether the occupant is also the legal owner of the house.

Disputes related to this continue for generations and is also the reasons for the increasing number of litigations in the courts.

Besides this, houses in the villages do not have any unique ID and due to lack of legal ownership, these houses cannot be kept on mortgage in the banks.

Under the Swamitwa Yojana, a 'Gharauni' (house record) will be prepared on the lines of 'Khatauni' (Land record).

The ownership survey is being conducted in about 20 villages of Ayodhya with the help of drones. More than 9,000 villages of the state will be covered under the scheme.

Anuj Kumar Jha, the District Magistrate of Ayodhya, said, "The rural population will be immensely benefited, ending all disputes that are going on for generations. An aerial survey of the rural population will also be conducted with the help of GPS drones and all the houses will be geo tagged."

The area of the house will also be recorded and the houses will be given a unique ID or an address.

After the survey, the name of occupants of every house will be recorded in the 'Gharauni' (House record). After disposing of all the objections, ownership of the house will be provided in the form of ownership card, he added.

