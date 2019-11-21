Swara Bhaskar to endorse skincare brand

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANSlife) Skin and intimate care brand Namyaa Skincare has roped in actress Swara Bhaskar to endorse its range of products.

"With this window, I'm looking forward to connecting with the young and fearless Indian girls who will be able to advance their life with hygienic intimate conditions and fly their way to healthier living," Swara, 31, said in a statement.

The brand, which makes skincare and intimate hygiene products, holds up the bold and sensational actress as a representation of beauty, femininity and candidness.

"Swara Bhaskar has justified roles that break stereotypes and the vicious circle of sealing lips about life's realities. Her style, boldness and attitude is what the brand wants to leverage," Karan Gupta, Director, Namyaa Skincare said. sj/tb/lh